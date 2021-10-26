Menu

World

2nd person found guilty under Hong Kong security law for chanting pro-democracy slogans

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 26, 2021 2:55 am
Click to play video: 'Hong Kong Security Law: What is it and why is it so controversial?' Hong Kong Security Law: What is it and why is it so controversial?
WATCH: Hong Kong Security Law: What is it and why is it so controversial? – Jul 23, 2020

Hong Kong has convicted a second person under its sweeping national security law for chanting pro-independence slogans, amid a political crackdown in the city.

Ma Chun-man was convicted of inciting secession on Monday after he was found to have chanted slogans such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out” on 20 occasions between August and November of last year.

Critics in Hong Kong say the National Security Law erodes freedoms, such as those of expression and assembly, that were promised to the city for 50 years when the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

Read more: Hong Kong activists sentenced to 6-10 months in prison for Tiananmen Square vigil

Ma is the second person to be convicted under the new law, which outlaws what authorities describe as secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and foreign collusion in intervening in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Ma had been arrested multiple times for chanting such slogans before being remanded in custody.

Sentencing for Ma was adjourned to Nov. 11, and he faces up to seven years in jail.

Click to play video: 'Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announces closure' Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announces closure
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announces closure – Jun 23, 2021

Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be convicted under the national security law, was jailed for nine years for inciting secession and terrorism after he drove his motorcycle into a group of police officers last July while bearing a flag with the banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

The majority of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists have been arrested for taking part in unauthorized assemblies, and dozens of political organizations and trade unions have ceased operation out of concern for their members’ safety under the security law.

Over 120 people have been arrested under the security law since it was implemented last June.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
