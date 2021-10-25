Crews battling blaze at Nairn Avenue home

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a blaze at a home on Nairn Avenue.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at a vacant one-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block.

Crews arrived and determined it was unsafe to enter the home and moved into a defensive attack, battling it with an aerial ladder and handlines.

Both neighbouring homes have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

There is no report of any injuries.

Nairn is closed between Allan Street and Watt Street and crews are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

