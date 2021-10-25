Menu

Fire

Crews battling blaze at Nairn Avenue home

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 9:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews battle blaze at Nairn Avenue home' Crews battle blaze at Nairn Avenue home
Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze at a Nairn Avenue home Monday night.

Winnipeg fire crews are battling a blaze at a home on Nairn Avenue.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. at a vacant one-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block.

Crews arrived and determined it was unsafe to enter the home and moved into a defensive attack, battling it with an aerial ladder and handlines.

Both neighbouring homes have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

There is no report of any injuries.

Nairn is closed between Allan Street and Watt Street and crews are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

