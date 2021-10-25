Menu

Canada

Vulcan RCMP respond to fatal collision between train and van

By Jessica Robb Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:05 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Lee Brown / The Canadian Press

Vulcan RCMP, EMS, CP police and Alberta Sheriff Highway Patrol all responded to a collision Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m. between a large van and a train.

A 49-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the van, was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the van, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 21-year-old man dead after collision on rural road in Leduc County

The collision occurred in the area of Township Road 132 and a railway crossing near Range Road 230 in Vulcan County.

A release from Alberta RCMP reads “preliminary investigation reveals the van was travelling westbound on Township Road 132 when it was struck by a train that was travelling southbound.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both occupants of the train were uninjured.

The RCMP Collision Analyst also attended the scene to help with the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation. RCMP said no further updates will be provided and the name of the deceased will not be released.

