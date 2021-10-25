B.C. homicide investigators identify man killed in New Westminster fight

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified a man killed in New Westminster, B.C., in a fight on Friday.

Police say they responded to a fight on Bole Street between 10th and Maple streets around 9:20 p.m. and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Lionel Lawrence of New Westminster. Police said Lawrence is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says investigators have spoken with witnesses and they are looking for information about the suspects and a suspect vehicle.

“We know there were other witnesses in the area,” Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said in a statement. “Their information is important and we encourage them to come forward and do the right thing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.

