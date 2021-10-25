St. Thomas, Ont. police say ‘Central High School’ threat not local

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say threats about a school shooting circulating on the social media app Snapchat actually originated in Missouri and there is no cause for concern locally.

On Monday, St. Thomas Police Service reported that the service had recently received two separate calls reporting alleged threats of a school shooting at “Central High School.”

However, police say the Snapchat video was originally from Missouri, “where three youths were arrested in connection with the threat.”

“The post is now spreading nationwide as almost every city has a school with ‘Central’ in the name causing widespread concern,” police said in a statement.

“The origin of the original post had been confirmed and there is no threat to public safety locally.”

