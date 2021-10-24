Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg city council to vote on whether to bring back Broadway trees

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 5:42 pm
Winnipeg city council to vote on whether to bring back Broadway trees - image View image in full screen

Winnipeg city councillors are deciding this week whether or not to apply for federal funds to rehabilitate the trees lining Broadway Avenue.

According to the public service, the soil and infrastructure in the area aren’t suitable for long-term growth and many of the trees succumb to damage and disease.

Read more: Winnipeg composting pilot diverts 440K kg of food waste from landfill after 1 year

It’s recommended the city apply to the Natural Infrastructure Fund for the extra money it will take to install modular suspended infrastructure allowing the trees more room to grow.

The service says the best time to install the new systems is 2023 when Broadway Avenue is already scheduled for road renewal.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagEnvironment tagInfrastructure tagTrees tagBroadway tagGreen tagGrowth tagrenewal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers