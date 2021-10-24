Winnipeg city council to vote on whether to bring back Broadway trees

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg city councillors are deciding this week whether or not to apply for federal funds to rehabilitate the trees lining Broadway Avenue.

According to the public service, the soil and infrastructure in the area aren’t suitable for long-term growth and many of the trees succumb to damage and disease.

It’s recommended the city apply to the Natural Infrastructure Fund for the extra money it will take to install modular suspended infrastructure allowing the trees more room to grow.

The service says the best time to install the new systems is 2023 when Broadway Avenue is already scheduled for road renewal.