A severe vehicle collision near the corner of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna has closed the intersection.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene early Sunday afternoon.

The front of a white car was smashed in, and traffic lights were lying on the ground near the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of any injuries. An ambulance was on scene.

