One person killed in crash that closed highway south of Penticton

RCMP said one person was killed in a crash that shut down Highway 97 just south of Penticton for hours on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on the highway between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road around 1 p.m.
A witness reported that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had been driving erratically.
A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
