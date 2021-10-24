Menu

Traffic

One person killed in crash that closed highway south of Penticton

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 3:50 pm
A three-vehicle crash south of Penticton shut down the highway for hours on Saturday afternoon. One person died.
A three-vehicle crash south of Penticton shut down the highway for hours on Saturday afternoon. One person died. Courtesy: Jodie Lynn

RCMP said one person was killed in a crash that shut down Highway 97 just south of Penticton for hours on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on the highway between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road around 1 p.m.

Read more: Chainsaw wielding man arrested in Summerland: RCMP

Courtesy: Jodie Lynn
Courtesy: Jodie Lynn. Courtesy: Jodie Lynn

A witness reported that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had been driving erratically.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

