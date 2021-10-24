One person killed in crash that closed highway south of Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said one person was killed in a crash that shut down Highway 97 just south of Penticton for hours on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on the highway between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road around 1 p.m.

A witness reported that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had been driving erratically.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, and police said the investigation is ongoing.