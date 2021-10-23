Central Okanagan Public Schools weighing whether to mandate vaccinations for staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Education released guidelines for school boards across B.C. to follow if they are going to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

The Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board is contemplating on what to do next.

“It’s gone from a health and safety issue to almost a labour relations issue,” said Moyra Baxter, Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board chairperson.

“As we discuss this, we have to do a lot in camera.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools’ administrators are concerned they may lose some staff members if they do mandate vaccinations.

“If we do put in a mandate and people are not vaccinated, does that mean we’ll be really short-staffed?” Baxter questioned.

Story continues below advertisement

Early feedback from staff and community members has already reached the school board.

“We have had quite a few emails. I would say some are from some staff members, community members, members from other school districts, some from out of province,” said Baxter.

“Most of them are against a mandate and actually many, many of them are against vaccinations all together.“

The province has refused to impose school vaccine mandates — it has only encouraged all staff in the province to get vaccinated.

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside said, “From the beginning of the pandemic we have worked together to keep students safely learning in-class, to encourage all eligible British Columbians to get vaccinated and to make sure school safety plans are robust and supported.”

“With guidelines now available, trustees can make decisions around vaccination policies that work best for their communities as we work together to continue to support a culture of vaccination in our schools.”

Looking ahead, the Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board said it’s weighing all of its options, and it’s too early to say what decision it will make for its staff.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Concerns over unvaccinated care workers in private homes Concerns over unvaccinated care workers in private homes