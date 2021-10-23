Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan Public Schools weighing whether to mandate vaccinations for staff

By Darrian Matassa-Fung The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2021 7:56 pm
Central Okanagan Public Schools' board weighing options about vaccinations for staff
The Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board is considering what to do next as the province released guidelines to follow for school districts that want to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

The Ministry of Education released guidelines for school boards across B.C. to follow if they are going to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

Read more: B.C. outlines steps for schools districts wishing to mandate vaccine for staff

The Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board is contemplating on what to do next.

“It’s gone from a health and safety issue to almost a labour relations issue,” said Moyra Baxter, Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board chairperson.

“As we discuss this, we have to do a lot in camera.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools’ administrators are concerned they may lose some staff members if they do mandate vaccinations.

“If we do put in a mandate and people are not vaccinated, does that mean we’ll be really short-staffed?” Baxter questioned.

Read more: Workers let go over vaccine refusal may not get EI: What it means for B.C.

Early feedback from staff and community members has already reached the school board.

“We have had quite a few emails. I would say some are from some staff members, community members, members from other school districts, some from out of province,” said Baxter.

“Most of them are against a mandate and actually many, many of them are against vaccinations all together.“

Read more: Starting Monday, Alberta’s vaccine passport requires 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The province has refused to impose school vaccine mandates — it has only encouraged all staff in the province to get vaccinated.

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside said, “From the beginning of the pandemic we have worked together to keep students safely learning in-class, to encourage all eligible British Columbians to get vaccinated and to make sure school safety plans are robust and supported.”

“With guidelines now available, trustees can make decisions around vaccination policies that work best for their communities as we work together to continue to support a culture of vaccination in our schools.”

Looking ahead, the Central Okanagan Public Schools’ board said it’s weighing all of its options, and it’s too early to say what decision it will make for its staff.

Concerns over unvaccinated care workers in private homes
Concerns over unvaccinated care workers in private homes
© 2021 The Canadian Press
