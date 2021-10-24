Hal-Con in-person format returns, focuses on local talent and vendors

Send this page to someone via email

In 2019 Hal-Con hosted its biggest ever event with more than 16,000 people attending, but in 2020 the annual Halifax sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the event was back to being held in person once again, and though it was much smaller than previous years, attendees were excited it returned.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities to wear cosplay, so to put this part of your life on pause, it feels really good to be able to get back into it,” said Dolan Hill who has attended every Hal-Con since it began in 2010 at the Lord Nelson Hotel.

All attendees had to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, except in some designated areas.

Though scaled back, this year’s event had many of the fan favourites including the annual costume contest. There were still many guests, artists and vendors though the focus for 2021 was on local people.

“We always try to bring in some local creators,” said Floyd Blaikie, marketing director for Hal-Con.

“Being able to focus only on that this year I think has been really fantastic.”

For many of the vendors, Hal-Con is a great way to showcase their products and bring in new clients. Jessica Shields is the artist behind ‘Work of Shields’ and said having the emphasis on local has been a real help.

“I think it’s actually better,” said Shields.

“I know that people miss having the big stars come in, but not having them this year means more people are willing to pay local artists and local businesses, so that’s been really great all around.”

‘Welcome to Halifax’ comic creator Tim Carpenter said, “it’s great for local artists as well as people looking around who may not have found these people previously.”

For others, it’s all about personal connection.

Konstantinos Manos is the cofounder of Vesuvius Media. which develops board games and online games. The company has found success online, but Manos says he always enjoys coming out to local conventions to talk with people, see everyone’s costumes and interact with the public.

“When you see the kids actually playing the games, it’s a different feeling than just making sales or presenting them online.”