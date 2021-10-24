RCMP appeal for information after hit-and-run kills man near The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man near The Pas early Sunday morning.

Mounties say the victim was found deceased on the shoulder of Highway 10 approximately 10 kilometres north of The Pas at around 2 a.m.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by a large vehicle driving south that did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

Additionally, RCMP are asking anyone who was driving on Highway 10 around 2 a.m. to check the passenger side of their vehicle or trailer for damage, and give them a call if any is found.

