Crime

RCMP appeal for information after hit-and-run kills man near The Pas

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 2:28 pm
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit and run that took the life of a 31-year-old man near The Pas early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit and run that took the life of a 31-year-old man near The Pas early Sunday morning. File / RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man near The Pas early Sunday morning.

Mounties say the victim was found deceased on the shoulder of Highway 10 approximately 10 kilometres north of The Pas at around 2 a.m.

Read more: Driver of moving truck believed to be involved in fatal hit and run found: WPS

Investigators believe the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by a large vehicle driving south that did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200.

Additionally, RCMP are asking anyone who was driving on Highway 10 around 2 a.m. to check the passenger side of their vehicle or trailer for damage, and give them a call if any is found.

