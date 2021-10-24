Menu

Canada

Body of man discovered in wooded area near Mayfield, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 11:37 am
RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was discovered near Mayfield, N.B. . View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was discovered near Mayfield, N.B. . File / Global News

RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was discovered near Mayfield, N.B.

Police say they received a call from the owner of a property near Route 735 on Saturday at around 5:20 p.m. The caller had discovered a body in a wooded area.

“An autopsy has been scheduled to help positively identify the man and determine the exact cause of death,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Major Crime Unit and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

