Body of man discovered in wooded area near Mayfield, N.B.

RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was discovered near Mayfield, N.B.

Police say they received a call from the owner of a property near Route 735 on Saturday at around 5:20 p.m. The caller had discovered a body in a wooded area.

“An autopsy has been scheduled to help positively identify the man and determine the exact cause of death,” RCMP noted in a news release.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Major Crime Unit and the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.