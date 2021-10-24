Ontario reports 370 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 370 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 597,515.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 247 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 123 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Sunday 443 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average continues to drop. It stands at 379, down from Saturday when it was 389. Last Sunday, it was 428.

One additional death was also announced on Oct. 24, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,846.

A total of 584,411 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 480.

More than 25,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,777,293 tests and 7,990 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.2 per cent, which is down from Saturday’s report when it was 1.5 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 1.4 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 137 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by one), 97 of whom are on a ventilator (up by one).

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 22,385,190 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 19,285. Of the latest shots given, 6,471 were first doses and 12,814 were second doses.

In Ontario, nearly 87.9 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 83.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

