Saskatoon school for learning disabilities officially open for first school year

Saskatoon educator Sheila Erickson is working towards closing the education gap in the city by opening Roadways Literacy Academy for their first official government-recognized school year.

After working in education for over 15 years, Erickson noticed the need for a school that is based solely on learning disabilities such as dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She decided to take her passion for teaching into her own hands, and into her own home.

“We started seven years ago in my basement with one little boy and by the end of that year we were in need of another teacher and it’s just continued to grow and grow,” said Erickson.

Fast-growing, the school had to move into a bigger space and meet government standards by doing a total renovation.

After all payments, the renovation ended up costing around $50,000.

Roadways does not have any government funding because they are not considered a charitable organization.

They function mainly through tuition and generous donations.

Teachers still follow the Saskatchewan curriculum, meaning they still have regular classes such as literacy, social studies and math, just with more hands-on and focused lessons.

The academy’s aim is to make it easier for students to learn in a way that works for them in a space they feel comfortable.

Vice Principal Benjamin Johnson mentioned, “There’s just such a big need in the community for something like our school here that helps struggling students.”

The school currently houses students from Grade 3 to Grade 9 while doing online courses for many other people, including one student in China.

Global News stopped by Conall’s Café during our visit, which is a business project students are tasked with to show them responsibility and entrepreneurship.

“I mean, it’s school. But yeah, I’m pretty excited. I mean, it’s way better than going to regular schools. They really help me with learning different strategies so it’s actually really fun,” said 7th Grader Conall.

Roadways needs to remain open and prove they are sustainable for two years in order to be considered for government funding.

Anyone wanting to donate or enroll can do so at https://www.roadwaysliteracy.com/.