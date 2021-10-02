Global News Morning BC October 2 2021 3:34pm 04:25 Dyslexia BC seeks funding for learning disability It’s a learning difference that affects so many and yet is so hard to get help and funding for. It is Dyslexia Awareness Month, Cathy McMillan with Dyslexia BC explains how it impacts people, including those who are very intelligent. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?