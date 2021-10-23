Quebec reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 451 new COVID-19 infections and four more virus-related deaths on Saturday.

This brings the province’s death toll up to 11,470 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped for a fifth day in a row and stand at 255. The number of patients in intensive care stands at 68.

As for vaccinations, authorities say 3,447 first doses and 6,133 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Quebec public health says 90 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

–With files from The Canadian Press