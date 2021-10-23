SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Quebec reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 12:50 pm
Quebec reported 451 new COVID-19 infections and four more virus-related deaths on Saturday.

This brings the province’s death toll up to 11,470 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped for a fifth day in a row and stand at 255. The number of patients in intensive care stands at 68.

READ MORE: Quarter of Quebec parents don’t plan to vaccinate young children against COVID-19: survey

As for vaccinations, authorities say 3,447 first doses and 6,133 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

Quebec public health says 90 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

–With files from The Canadian Press

