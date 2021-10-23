Ontario reports less than 400 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 373 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 597,145.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 264 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 109 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 486 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average dropped.

Six additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 23, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,845.

A total of 583,931 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 419.

More than 27,300 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,751,965 tests and 13,410 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.5 per cent, which up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 1.4 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 1.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 136 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by 13), 96 of whom are on a ventilator (up by two).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 120 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 16 are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 22,365,905 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 27,243. Of the latest shots administered, 9,041 were first doses and 18,202 were second doses.

In Ontario, 87.8 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 83.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

136 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 120 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 16 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 23, 2021

