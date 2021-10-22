Trouble brewing at popular Calgary cafe because of COVID-19 rule violations

A popular café in the southwest community of Mission has been shut down over COVID-19 violations.
Alberta Health Services has suspended the food handling permit at Purple Perk.
Officials said the business violated COVID-19 safety measures by not complying with the province’s Restriction Exemptions Program.
The REP requires screening patrons for proof of immunization or a recent negative test result, as well as enforcement of the indoor mask mandate.
The order will be lifted when the business complies.
A sign on the front door of the coffee shop blames a broken-down boiler for the closure.
A review of the suspension is scheduled for Nov. 2.
