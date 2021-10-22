SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trouble brewing at popular Calgary cafe because of COVID-19 rule violations

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 7:47 pm
Purple Perk was closed by Alberta Health Services for failing to follow COVID-19 rules Oct. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Purple Perk was closed by Alberta Health Services for failing to follow COVID-19 rules Oct. 22, 2021. Global News

A popular café in the southwest community of Mission has been shut down over COVID-19 violations.

Alberta Health Services has suspended the food handling permit at Purple Perk.

Read more: Calgary restaurant loses business, liquor licences over refusal to implement vaccine passport

Officials said the business violated COVID-19 safety measures by not complying with the province’s Restriction Exemptions Program.

The REP requires screening patrons for proof of immunization or a recent negative test result, as well as enforcement of the indoor mask mandate.

The order will be lifted when the business complies.

A sign on the front door of the coffee shop blames a broken-down boiler for the closure.

Story continues below advertisement

A review of the suspension is scheduled for Nov. 2.

