Trouble brewing at popular Calgary cafe because of COVID-19 rule violations

A popular café in the southwest community of Mission has been shut down over COVID-19 violations.

Alberta Health Services has suspended the food handling permit at Purple Perk.

Officials said the business violated COVID-19 safety measures by not complying with the province’s Restriction Exemptions Program.

The REP requires screening patrons for proof of immunization or a recent negative test result, as well as enforcement of the indoor mask mandate.

The order will be lifted when the business complies.

A sign on the front door of the coffee shop blames a broken-down boiler for the closure.

A review of the suspension is scheduled for Nov. 2.