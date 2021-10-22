Menu

Crime

Charges laid after package with child pornography intercepted at border: South Simcoe police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 3:38 pm
On Oct. 5, the Canada Border Services Agency contacted police after they found a package with child pornography. View image in full screen
On Oct. 5, the Canada Border Services Agency contacted police after they found a package with child pornography. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a Bradford, Ont., man with nearly a dozen offences after a package that contained child pornography was intercepted at the border.

On Oct. 5, the Canada Border Services Agency contacted police after they found a package with child pornography.

Read more: Barrie, Ont. man charged with stunt driving following traffic stop in Bradford

The investigation led police to a Bradford home, where a 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a number of child pornography materials and several electronic devices.

Jesse Morellato, 36, from Bradford, has been charged with two counts of importing child pornography, three counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of mailing obscene matter, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of obscene materials and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 10 cars stolen in 1 night in Bradford, Ont.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta' ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta
ICE sees record number of child pornography case files in Alberta – Apr 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
