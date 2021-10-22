Charges laid after package with child pornography intercepted at border: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police have charged a Bradford, Ont., man with nearly a dozen offences after a package that contained child pornography was intercepted at the border.

On Oct. 5, the Canada Border Services Agency contacted police after they found a package with child pornography.

The investigation led police to a Bradford home, where a 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a number of child pornography materials and several electronic devices.

Jesse Morellato, 36, from Bradford, has been charged with two counts of importing child pornography, three counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of mailing obscene matter, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of obscene materials and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, ext. 1040, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

