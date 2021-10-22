Alberta Health Services extends deadline for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services is extending the deadline for its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all employees.

At the end of August, AHS announced that by Oct. 31 all employees, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers and contracted health-care providers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release Friday morning, AHS announced it is extending that deadline to Nov. 30. With the pressures of the fourth wave of COVID-19, AHS wants to ensure it gives every opportunity to employees to get vaccinated and submit proof.

“We stand by the mandatory immunization policy and it will be fully implemented,” AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said.

“We are extending the deadline to give all employees more time to submit their proof of vaccination and, if they haven’t yet, to get fully vaccinated. We’re providing more time so our workforce is as safe and robust as it can be.”

Story continues below advertisement

AHS said 94 per cent of full-time and part-time employees and physicians have already submitted proof of having two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 97 per cent of ICU staff are fully immunized, according to Friday’s update.

There have been challenges with low vaccination rates at a small number of continuing care sites, particularly in rural communities, AHS said.

“Extending the deadline will ensure staff at those sites have an opportunity to report their immunization, and for sites to develop contingency plans as needed,” read the AHS news release.

1:54 COVID-19: Alberta to begin strategically reducing ICU beds and resuming surgeries COVID-19: Alberta to begin strategically reducing ICU beds and resuming surgeries

The mandatory vaccination policy applies to all AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health employees, medical and midwifery staff, students and volunteers.

Story continues below advertisement

The policy also applies to about 28,000 casual employees. As of Friday, AHS said approximately 76 per cent of casual employees have submitted proof of vaccination.

With casuals included, the immunization status of the AHS organization is around 90 per cent.

To date, AHS has received just over 1,400 requests for medical or religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccine policy. Yiu said all requests will be reviewed before the November deadline.

AHS said 61 employees have resigned because of the vaccination policy, including 31 in clinical roles, of which 11 were registered nurses.

“We would like to thank those staff members who have already submitted their proof of immunization, and strongly urge those who haven’t to do so as soon as possible,” Yiu said.

“At the end of the day, it’s about protecting patients, continuing care residents, and anyone in our care, as well as looking out for our staff. We have a responsibility to do that.”

Vaccination appointments can be booked online through AHS or the government of Alberta’s central booking system.

Advertisement