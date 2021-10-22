Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Belleville Shorelines Casino workers on strike due to wage negotiations breakdown

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 12:39 pm
Belleville workers at Shorelines Casino are currently on strike over wage negotiations. View image in full screen
Belleville workers at Shorelines Casino are currently on strike over wage negotiations. Shorelines Casino

Workers at Shorelines Casino in Belleville, Ont., are on strike as of Friday.

The work action began at 1 a.m. after their union and the casino failed to reach a deal on a wage increase.

Read more: Belleville workers protest at city hall ahead of union and city meeting with mediator

Bargaining committees for Unifor Local 1090 and the employer worked late into the night to try to reach an agreement.

Picket lines were erected early Friday.

The two groups are expected to resume meetings later in the day with the goal of resolving the dispute and continuing casino operations.

Click to play video: 'Ontario officially enters Step 3' Ontario officially enters Step 3
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
strike action tagCASINO STRIKE tagBelleville Casino tagbelleville casino picket lines tagbelleville casino strike tagBelleville Shorelines Casino tagcasino strike belleville tagpicket lines belleville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers