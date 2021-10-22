Belleville Shorelines Casino workers on strike due to wage negotiations breakdown

Send this page to someone via email

Workers at Shorelines Casino in Belleville, Ont., are on strike as of Friday.

The work action began at 1 a.m. after their union and the casino failed to reach a deal on a wage increase.

Bargaining committees for Unifor Local 1090 and the employer worked late into the night to try to reach an agreement.

Picket lines were erected early Friday.

The two groups are expected to resume meetings later in the day with the goal of resolving the dispute and continuing casino operations.

