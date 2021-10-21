COVID-19: 24 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,859, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported nine new COVID-19 variant cases on Thursday, bringing that total to 6,330, including 107 cases that are active.

Twelve of the new cases are in Barrie, while eight are in Innisfil.

Meanwhile, the other new cases are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays and New Tecumseth.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and two are travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, eight people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 16 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,859 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,438 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 596,280 infections, including 9,827 deaths.