Police search for man seen holding a gun in downtown Vancouver

Police are investigating after a man was seen walking around downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, holding a gun and making threatening gestures.

The man was walking north on Granville Street by Nordstrom, holding and pointing what appeared to be a firearm around 10:15 a.m., police said in a Wednesday news release.

Security footage captured the suspect engaging with a person who is out of camera view, and making “cutting motions across his neck.”

View image in full screen Vancouver police are searching for this man seen walking through the CF Pacific Centre Mall on Oct. 19, 2021. Submitted/Vancouver Police Department

He then entered Nordstrom, put a mask over his face and walked through the CF Pacific Centre Mall.

“This is very concerning as we don’t know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

Officers were called to investigate on Tuesday about an hour after the man was first seen.

Police are now in search of witnesses or anyone who has more information about the incident, or can identify the suspect.

He’s described as a 50-year-old white man with short black curly hair, a dark goatee and eyeglasses. He is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants and shoes.

Investigators on the case can be reached at 604-717-3445.