Crime

Police search for man seen holding a gun in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police looking for witnesses after man seen with gun downtown' Vancouver police looking for witnesses after man seen with gun downtown
WATCH: Vancouver police released surveillance video of a man seen walking with a gun in the downtown area on Tuesday, Oct. 19. In the video, the man can be seen waving it around. Police are hoping witnesses will come forward with more information about the man and the weapon.

Police are investigating after a man was seen walking around downtown Vancouver on Tuesday, holding a gun and making threatening gestures.

The man was walking north on Granville Street by Nordstrom, holding and pointing what appeared to be a firearm around 10:15 a.m., police said in a Wednesday news release.

Security footage captured the suspect engaging with a person who is out of camera view, and making “cutting motions across his neck.”

Vancouver police are searching for this man seen walking through the CF Pacific Centre Mall on Oct. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are searching for this man seen walking through the CF Pacific Centre Mall on Oct. 19, 2021. Submitted/Vancouver Police Department

He then entered Nordstrom, put a mask over his face and walked through the CF Pacific Centre Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is very concerning as we don’t know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the news release.

Officers were called to investigate on Tuesday about an hour after the man was first seen.

Read more: ‘Alarming’: Vancouver police say city averaging 4 random assaults per day

Police are now in search of witnesses or anyone who has more information about the incident, or can identify the suspect.

He’s described as a 50-year-old white man with short black curly hair, a dark goatee and eyeglasses. He is five-feet-eight-inches tall and 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants and shoes.

Investigators on the case can be reached at 604-717-3445.

 

