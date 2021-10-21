Kingston police warn of taxi scam that duped people out of thousands

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are trying to identify two suspects in what they are calling a local taxi scam.

In a news release Thursday, police said several people were duped out thousands of dollars by two men in a cab over the past Saturday and Sunday.

Police say that while a vehicle was parked at the roadside, a man posing as a cab customer would get out of the vehicle to approach a victim, asking for help to pay his cab fare.

Police say the man would claim he had no money and ask for modest amounts, somewhere between $7 and $10.

The victims would then use a debit or credit card to pay, not knowing the machine used by the person posing as a cab driver had a skimmer that read the pin number.

The victims would then be given counterfeit cards instead of their own, and the scammers took off with the real cards or their card information to use them for purchases.

Police say those affected are at a loss of $2,000 to $4,000.

Kingston police are looking for two men who were in a cab with a sign that read “Toronto Fleet.”

