2 men injured in Parkdale apartment shooting: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say two men were taken to hospital after an evening shooting in Mechanicsville near Tunney’s Pasture on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Parkdale Avenue around 5:30 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were treated and taken to hospital but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are hoping to speak to witnesses or anyone with security or surveillance footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.