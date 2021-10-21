COVID-19: N.S. reporting 19 new cases, outbreak at Kentville hospital grows

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including a fifth patient in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

There is now one person in intensive care at that hospital, as part of this outbreak.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) continues to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts,” the province said in a news release.

“As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.”

Breakdown of new cases

Of the 19 new cases, nine are in Northern Zone, eight are in Central Zone, and two are in Western Zone.

On Wednesday, four schools were notified of an exposure.

They are:

West Highlands Elementary School in Amherst

E.B. Chandler Junior High in Amherst

Caledonia Junior High in Dartmouth

Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax

Joseph Howe Elementary is one of three schools already closed this week due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

With 21 new recoveries, the active case count in Nova Scotia is now 163. Of those, 15 people are in hospital, including five in ICU.

On Wednesday, NSHA’s labs completed 3,648 tests.