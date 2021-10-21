Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 19 new cases, outbreak at Kentville hospital grows

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 outbreak declared at Nova Scotia’s Valley Regional Hospital' COVID-19 outbreak declared at Nova Scotia’s Valley Regional Hospital
Nova Scotia health officials said on Tuesday that an outbreak has been declared at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville after three patients in a non-COVID unit tested positive for COVID-19. Alyson Lamb with Nova Scotia Health said the outbreak has not led to a reduction in service.

Nova Scotia is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including a fifth patient in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville.

There is now one person in intensive care at that hospital, as part of this outbreak.

Read more: What you need to know as N.S. launches COVID-19 vaccination QR code app

“Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) continues to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts,” the province said in a news release.

“As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.”

 

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia says outbreak at hospital in Kentville limited so far' Nova Scotia says outbreak at hospital in Kentville limited so far
Nova Scotia says outbreak at hospital in Kentville limited so far

Breakdown of new cases

Of the 19 new cases, nine are in Northern Zone, eight are in Central Zone, and two are in Western Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, four schools were notified of an exposure.

They are:

  • West Highlands Elementary School in Amherst
  • E.B. Chandler Junior High in Amherst
  • Caledonia Junior High in Dartmouth
  • Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax

Joseph Howe Elementary is one of three schools already closed this week due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

With 21 new recoveries, the active case count in Nova Scotia is now 163. Of those, 15 people are in hospital, including five in ICU.

On Wednesday, NSHA’s labs completed 3,648 tests.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNS COVID-19 tagNS COVID tagValley Regional Hospital tagNS COVID-19 outbreak tagValley Regional Hospital in Kentville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers