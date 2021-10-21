Menu

Canada

40 vehicles vandalized in Batawa, Ont.: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:54 am
OPP say 40 vehicles were discovered vandalized in Batawa, Ont., Wednesday morning. Now they ask anyone with security footage from the area to come forward. View image in full screen
OPP say 40 vehicles were discovered vandalized in Batawa, Ont., Wednesday morning. Now they ask anyone with security footage from the area to come forward. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Quinte West OPP say a large number of vehicles were vandalized in Batawa, Ont. on Wednesday.

The licence plates of 40 vehicles were spray painted on Haig Street and streets close by.

Police say an excavator and a trailer were also vandalized.

Read more: OPP investigate two vandalism incidents in Quinte West over the weekend

The OPP did not provide any photos or other details about the incident, and have yet to respond to a request for more information.

They’re asking anyone who may have security footage of the area from prior to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to contact them.

