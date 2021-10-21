40 vehicles vandalized in Batawa, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP say a large number of vehicles were vandalized in Batawa, Ont. on Wednesday.

The licence plates of 40 vehicles were spray painted on Haig Street and streets close by.

Police say an excavator and a trailer were also vandalized.

The OPP did not provide any photos or other details about the incident, and have yet to respond to a request for more information.

They’re asking anyone who may have security footage of the area from prior to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to contact them.