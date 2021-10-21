Menu

Traffic

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on 401 in South Dundas: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 10:01 am
Provincial police say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Iroquois Thursday morning.
Provincial police say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Iroquois Thursday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police say one person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on the 401 near Iroquois, Ont.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 401, a few kilometres past the 416 turn off, according to OPP.

The vehicle left the highway “for reasons under investigation” before rolling over in the ditch, police said.

The adult driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld while police contact next of kin.

While the OPP continues its investigation the eastbound lane is closed in the area, as is the nearby off-ramp to Carman Road. It’s not known when road closures will be lifted.

