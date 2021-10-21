Man wanted for allegedly breaking into Toronto home armed with axe, taking shower

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly broke into an east-end Toronto home armed with an axe and took a shower before fleeing with stolen goods, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the area of Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue for reports of a break-and-enter at around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators said a suspect broke into a home for a number of hours before he took a shower and left with stolen jewellery and money.

Police said the man was also armed with an axe.

On Thursday, police said Toronto resident Gary Prince is wanted for breaking and enter and committing mischief under $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Prince is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with a slim build and dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket with light-coloured pants and tan and brown ankle boots that look like ‘Blundstones.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

