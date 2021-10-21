Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for allegedly breaking into Toronto home armed with axe, taking shower

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:40 pm
Photo of a man wanted for a break-and-enter in Toronto.
Photo of a man wanted for a break-and-enter in Toronto. Toronto police/Handout

A 29-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly broke into an east-end Toronto home armed with an axe and took a shower before fleeing with stolen goods, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the area of Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue for reports of a break-and-enter at around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators said a suspect broke into a home for a number of hours before he took a shower and left with stolen jewellery and money.

Read more: Toronto police searching for man stabbed earlier this month, believe he was seriously injured

Police said the man was also armed with an axe.

On Thursday, police said Toronto resident Gary Prince is wanted for breaking and enter and committing mischief under $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince is described as being between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 with a slim build and dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket with light-coloured pants and tan and brown ankle boots that look like ‘Blundstones.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto break-and-enter tagClancy Drive tagVan Horne Avenue tagEast-end Toronto Home Break and enter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers