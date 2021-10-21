Peterborough police search for missing 26-year-old man

Peterborough police are looking for a missing man last heard from on Saturday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, family reported 26-year-old Sabastian Gibson missing on Wednesday.
He is described as Caucasian with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, standing approximately 5-feet-9 tall, weights 150 pounds with a thin build.
He has Cerebral palsy with an apparent walking impairment and usually wears baggy clothing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.stopcrimehere.ca.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments