Send this page to someone via email

City police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing after not having been seen since Sept. 14 or 15.

Police say Cassandra Purnell may be in the Toronto area.

Yesterday, #BarriePolice received a missing person report involving 27-yr. old Cassandra Purnell who hasn't been seen since Sept.14 or 15. She may be in the Toronto area. If you know her whereabouts, call your local police. If seen in #Barrie, call #BarriePolice at 705-725-7025. pic.twitter.com/SDKgBQmR0N — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) October 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Those who know of Purnell’s whereabouts are asked to contact their local police force.

If Purnell is spotted in Barrie, officers say to contact police at 705-725-7025.

1:20 Search for homicide suspect continues Search for homicide suspect continues – Jun 15, 2021