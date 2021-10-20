October 23 – McGuire Financial

Don’t get left behind! Discover what the wealthy have been doing for decades to create wealth and guarantee the safety and security of their money.

No matter your age or career situation, the time to think about your financial future is now! Get on track to live comfortably today and in your golden years.

Join Glen Zacher to learn the financial strategy to Live Your Life According To Your Plan, And Live As You Meant To on Talk To The Experts this Saturday at 11:00 am on 630 CHED.

For more on McGuire Financial – click HERE.