Comments

Crime

Pair of accused ‘prolific’ catalytic converter thieves charged, Vancouver police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 8:46 pm
Vancouver police say two allegedly "prolific" catalytic converter thefts are now facing charges. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say two allegedly "prolific" catalytic converter thefts are now facing charges. Global News

Vancouver police say they’ve arrested a pair of accused “prolific” catalytic converter thieves.

Tyson Furst, 27, and Richard Mantler, 50, are facing one charge each of theft and of mischief, but police say they are hoping to link the men to additional crimes.

Read more: Vancouver woman pepper-sprayed by man in process of stealing her catalytic converter

The Vancouver police property crime unit began investigating the men in July, who they believed were responsible for “numerous” catalytic converter thefts around the city.

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter theft turns into assault in Vancouver' Catalytic converter theft turns into assault in Vancouver
Catalytic converter theft turns into assault in Vancouver – Oct 8, 2021

“In addition to the thefts, investigative techniques revealed these two suspects were also stealing license plates and using weapons, such as bear spray, during the commission of the offences,” VPD Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Why are thieves across Canada stealing catalytic converters?

Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Vancouver and around the Lower Mainland, with thieves targeting them for precious metals contained inside.

The number of reported thefts in the City of Vancouver more than doubled over the last year, surging from 204 in 2020 to 425 in the first 10 months of 2021 alone.

The VPD says officers responded to at least 18 such thefts in Vancouver alone in the last week.

Click to play video: 'Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey' Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey
Video captures brazen daylight catalytic converter theft in progress in Surrey – Sep 23, 2021
