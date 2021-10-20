Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Police Board told to change handcuff rules after arrest of Indigenous man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Legal fight over VPD wrongful detaining of Indigenous man and his granddaughter' Legal fight over VPD wrongful detaining of Indigenous man and his granddaughter
The Union of BC Indian Chiefs is applying to intervene in a BC Human Rights Tribunal case against the Vancouver Police. The case stems from the handcuffing of a man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account at BMO in Vancouver in 2019. John Hua explains. – Jun 16, 2021

The Vancouver Police Board will hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.

The police board says it launched a review of the department’s protocols when Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed after trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal using their government-issued status cards.

Read more: Protesters call for action from BMO after Indigenous man, 12-year-old handcuffed in Vancouver

The board report says it was later determined there was no criminal activity involved and it began revising its handcuff policy after the arrest and subsequent media attention.

The new policy recommends that handcuffs be used when reasonable, proportionate to the risk and necessary to fulfil a legitimate policing objective when the officer believes using cuffs is necessary.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Attempt to open bank account ends in handcuffs for B.C. girl and grandfather' Attempt to open bank account ends in handcuffs for B.C. girl and grandfather
Attempt to open bank account ends in handcuffs for B.C. girl and grandfather – Jan 9, 2020

Johnson filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal last year alleging the bank called 911 over an identification issue because they are Indigenous, while it accuses the police of racial profiling leading to their detention and the use of handcuffs.

The police department issued a statement after the rights case was launched saying the circumstances were “regrettable” and understandably traumatic for Johnson and his family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
vancouver police tagVancouver Police Department tagBMO tagBank of Montreal tagVancouver Police Board tagmaxwell johnson tagindigenous man handcuffed tagindigenous man arrested tagBMO handcuffing incident Vancouver tagIndigenous man and granddaughter arrested BMO tagIndigenous man arrested at BMO tagIndigenous man arrested Vancouver tagracism in Vancouver police tagVancouver police racism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers