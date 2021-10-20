Vancouver’s Corduroy Restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 vaccine passport

Send this page to someone via email

Another British Columbia restaurant has been ordered to close for defying the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport requirements.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued Corduroy Restaurant in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood a closure order on Wednesday for non-compliance with the BC Vaccine Card and an order requiring masks in indoor public places.

The City of Vancouver confirmed the restaurant’s business licence has also been suspended until Dec. 31.

A person who answered the phone at the restaurant Wednesday afternoon declined to comment.

But a post on Instagram said the business would be closed for the day to, “strategize how to best move forward without jail time, but still employ our staff, keep a roof over our heads and allow a safe space for those who believe in medical privacy, freedom and non-discrimination.”

Under the BC Vaccine Card mandate, people are required to show proof of immunization to access pubs and restaurants, cinemas, indoor sporting events and a variety of other non-essential services.

Corduroy has refused to check vaccine passports since the vaccine card was implemented last month, and in September a staff member told Global News the restaurant had switched to counter service only, in what appeared to be an attempt to find a loophole in vaccine card regulations over whether table service is involved.

The provincial health order enacting the vaccine passport, however, is clear that it applies to all liquor-licensed establishments, regardless of whether table service is involved.

Owner Rebecca Matthews has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 restrictions since at least the spring, when she spoke at an anti-COVID restriction rally in Vancouver and attempted to defy a “circuit breaker” order shutting restaurants at the peak of the pandemic’s third wave.

The restaurant was served with a temporary closure order in April over that dispute.

Another B.C. restaurant fighting the province’s vaccine passport system was in court on Wednesday, fighting an injunction application from Fraser Health seeking to shut its doors.

Rolly’s restaurant in Hope, B.C., has also been ordered to close, and has had its liquor and business licences suspended.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to provide their ruling on that injunction on Thursday afternoon.