COVID-19: British Columbia reports six deaths, 696 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with six additional deaths.

The update lifted B.C.’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 621, while the number of active cases dipped to 4,888.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 252 were in the Fraser Health region, 76 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 118 were in the Interior Health region, 191 were in the Northern Health region and 59 were in the Island Health region.

2:53 More than 5.500 B.C. health care workers unvaccinated More than 5.500 B.C. health care workers unvaccinated

There were 370 active cases in hospital, an overnight decrease of 12, and 139 people in critical or intensive care, an overnight dip of seven.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 4.13 million people, 89.3 per cent of those eligible and 80.4 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 3.87 million people, 83.6 per cent of those eligible and 75.3 per cent of B.C.’s population have had two doses.

Officials said people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2 per cent of new cases over the past week, and 74.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 199,534 cases in total, while 2,092 people have died.

5:00 B.C. healthcare group to hold their own COVID-19 briefings B.C. healthcare group to hold their own COVID-19 briefings