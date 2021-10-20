Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets assign Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted October 20, 2021 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets – October 20' John Shannon on the Jets – October 20
What is up with the Winnipeg Jets' 0-2-1 start of the season? John Shannon breaks down what's gone wrong during the first three games as the team is still looking for their first win.

The Winnipeg Jets returned home from a season-opening road trip without a win, or their team captain. And on Wednesday the Jets assigned rookie forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Blake Wheeler entered NHL COVID-19 protocols on Monday and remained in the Twin Cities to self-isolate for the mandatory 10-day period after testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Perfetti made his NHL regular-season debut in last Wednesday’s 4-1 loss at Anaheim, playing 9:49 with no points, no shots and one hit.

Winnipeg’s 2020 first-round draft pick was also in uniform for the 4-3 loss at San Jose on Saturday, but was made a healthy scratch for the trip-ending 6-5 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The Jets will host Anaheim in a rematch on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in their 2021-22 home opener at Canada Life Centre.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets staff gear up for Thursday’s home opener

In the two games he dressed, Perfetti averaged just a touch under nine minutes of ice time and was a minus two.

The 19-year-old Whitby, Ont., native played 32 games for Manitoba last season and scored nine goals while adding 17 assists for 26 points.

Read more: ‘Dream come true’ day for Winnipeg Jets rookie Cole Perfetti

Perfetti also represented Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the IIHF men’s championship in Riga, Latvia and the silver medallists at the world junior tournament in Edmonton.

The Moose are wrapping up their own three-game season-opening road trip tonight in Laval after gaining a split of a weekend doubleheader in Toronto. Perfetti will join his AHL teammates for Manitoba’s home opener at Canada Life Centre on Friday night at 7 p.m. versus Grand Rapids.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Perfetti & Hellebuyck Interviews – Oct. 12' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Perfetti & Hellebuyck Interviews – Oct. 12
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Perfetti & Hellebuyck Interviews – Oct. 12 – Oct 12, 2021
