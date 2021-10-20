Winnipeg Jets assign Cole Perfetti to the Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets returned home from a season-opening road trip without a win, or their team captain. And on Wednesday the Jets assigned rookie forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL Manitoba Moose.

Blake Wheeler entered NHL COVID-19 protocols on Monday and remained in the Twin Cities to self-isolate for the mandatory 10-day period after testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Perfetti made his NHL regular-season debut in last Wednesday’s 4-1 loss at Anaheim, playing 9:49 with no points, no shots and one hit.

Winnipeg’s 2020 first-round draft pick was also in uniform for the 4-3 loss at San Jose on Saturday, but was made a healthy scratch for the trip-ending 6-5 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

The Jets will host Anaheim in a rematch on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in their 2021-22 home opener at Canada Life Centre.

In the two games he dressed, Perfetti averaged just a touch under nine minutes of ice time and was a minus two.

The 19-year-old Whitby, Ont., native played 32 games for Manitoba last season and scored nine goals while adding 17 assists for 26 points.

Perfetti also represented Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the IIHF men’s championship in Riga, Latvia and the silver medallists at the world junior tournament in Edmonton.

The Moose are wrapping up their own three-game season-opening road trip tonight in Laval after gaining a split of a weekend doubleheader in Toronto. Perfetti will join his AHL teammates for Manitoba’s home opener at Canada Life Centre on Friday night at 7 p.m. versus Grand Rapids.

