Waterloo Region down to 100 active COVID-19 cases

Waterloo Public Health reported just 100 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest total it has announced this year.

The area had surpassed the 500 active case mark in June with that number slowly falling since that point.

The agency announced another 14 positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases to 19,953.

This drops the rolling seven-day average daily number of new COVID-19 cases to 13.1.

After reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the region on Tuesday, there were none reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll in the area at 302, including three deaths in October.

Another 19 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 19,547.

The area is also down to having three people in hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including two patients who are in need of intensive care.

The region still has four active COVID-19 outbreaks, a number that is unchanged from Tuesday, with two of those connected to schools.

On the flip side of the coin, Waterloo Public Health reported that there have now been 886,706 vaccinations in the region, just 755 more than it reported Tuesday.

The number of new doses administered continues to fall as the number of people who have been vaccinated climbs.

The agency says 438,699 residents are now fully vaccinated, up 572 from Tuesday’s report.

This means 86.51 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 74.5 per cent when one factors in those who are under the age of 11.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues