Canada

Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 3

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 2:19 pm
Grayson and his mom just received a Sunshine Family Van from Variety, which will allow them to go out together – just the two of them, for the first time!. View image in full screen
The sixth annual Variety Week continues Wednesday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week.  They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 1

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the third day of Variety Week.

Grayson has a rare genetic condition and is fully dependent on others to meet all his personal needs. Grayson’s mother has health challenges of her own and is unable to transport her son independently. They just received a Sunshine Family Van, which will allow Grayson and his mom to go out together – just the two of them, for the first time!

Click to play video: 'Variety Week: Sunshine Family Van gives Quesnel family freedom' Variety Week: Sunshine Family Van gives Quesnel family freedom
Variety Week: Sunshine Family Van gives Quesnel family freedom

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 2

