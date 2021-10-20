Elderly man found dead after fire at Edson seniors apartment

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man was found dead following a fire at a seniors apartment in Edson, Alta., on Tuesday.

At about 12:16 a.m., Edson RCMP and the Edson Fire Department were called to a fire at a seniors apartment complex located on 5 Avenue in the town of Edson.

The apartment building was evacuated and residents were provided shelter at local venues.

RCMP said the fire was contained to one unit on the third floor and an elderly man was found dead in the unit.

No other injuries were reported and all of the other tenants were accounted for.

Police said they have been able to tentatively identify the victim but an autopsy will be done to confirm his identity. The man’s next of kin has been notified.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is not suspicious in nature.

Edson is located about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.