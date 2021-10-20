Menu

Crime

Police investigate shooting in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 9:39 am
Hamilton police are investigating an isolated shooting in the area of Adair Avenue South and Central Avenue on Oct. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating an isolated shooting in the area of Adair Avenue South and Central Avenue on Oct. 19, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

For the second time in less than a week, Hamilton police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the city.

The latest allegedly took place in the city’s east end just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Adair Avenue South and Central Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” police said in a release on Wednesday morning.

“Investigators have confirmed that a shooting took place.”

Read more: Over $22 million in illegal cannabis seized during Niagara Region operation

A number of residents reported the incident after alleging they heard “series of loud bangs.”

Police are still investigating an alleged targeted drive-by shooting last Thursday afternoon on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

A car window was damaged in that incident which happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Investigators believe both incidents are isolated and there were no injuries in either shooting.

