Police investigate shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

For the second time in less than a week, Hamilton police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the city.

The latest allegedly took place in the city’s east end just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Adair Avenue South and Central Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” police said in a release on Wednesday morning.

“Investigators have confirmed that a shooting took place.”

A number of residents reported the incident after alleging they heard “series of loud bangs.”

Police are still investigating an alleged targeted drive-by shooting last Thursday afternoon on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Story continues below advertisement

A car window was damaged in that incident which happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Investigators believe both incidents are isolated and there were no injuries in either shooting.