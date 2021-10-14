Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 14 2021 6:17pm
02:07

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Toronto

The family of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot is relieved an arrest has been made. Caden Francis’ parents are also saddened that the accused is a 15-year-old girl. Catherine McDonald reports.

