Crime

Car set ablaze in arson attack early Wednesday in Côte Saint-Luc

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 8:26 am
Arsonists set a car on fire in the Côte Saint-Luc district of Montreal. Wednesday, October 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Arsonists set a car on fire in the Côte Saint-Luc district of Montreal. Wednesday, October 20, 2021. TVA

A car was set on fire in a residential area of Côte Saint-Luc early Wednesday.

A vehicle in flames was reported on Clover street near Wildwood Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Montreal police department said.

The fire had spread to a second vehicle and a section of a residence on Clover Street before it was extinguished.

Several homes on Clover Street were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reported injuries.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene immediately before the flames broke out, and the Montreal police arson squad is investigating.

