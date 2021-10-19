COVID-19: 8 new deaths, 271 new infections in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is reporting eight new deaths from residents who tested positive for COVID-19, along with 271 new cases and 495 more recoveries from the virus.

Total reported cases in the province moved to 74,940 while total reported recoveries is at 70,713. Saskatchewan’s death COVID-19 total is at 793 since the pandemic began.

New cases were reported in the following zones:

far northwest: 9

far northeast: 11

northwest: 30

north central: 32

northeast: three

Saskatoon: 82

central west: one

central east: 22

Regina: 35

southwest: six

south central: two

southeast: 10

The provincial government said on Tuesday that 28.4 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. 27 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

The active case count has fallen to 3,434 and the seven-day average of daily new cases remains at 319, or 26.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

Hospitalizations are at 335 with 252 people receiving inpatient care and 83 in intensive care units.

According to health officials, of the 335 patients, 251 were not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 tests were recorded at 2,092, down 587 tests from Monday’s numbers. 1,188 new reported doses were administered in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, a reduction of 912 doses from Monday.

Out of province patient transfers

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Tuesday that one ICU patient has been successfully transferred to Ontario and two more are in the process of being transferred.

SHA officials say the number of transfers being scheduled for Wednesday is still being finalized.

“These transfers are the result of the prolonged period of high demand on Saskatchewan’s ICUs which has an impact on the quality and availability of critical care,” said the government in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

Patient transfers out of province will be reported daily on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard on the government website.