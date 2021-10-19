Halifax council meets in-person for first time since March 2020

Send this page to someone via email

After months of virtual council meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halifax councillors met face-to-face for the first time in chambers on Tuesday.

For seven new councillors who were elected last October, it was their first in-person council meeting.

“One of the coordinators up there today said, “It’s like the first day of school, everyone is coming in so excited,'” said Trish Purdy, councillor for District 4.

Fellow new councillor, Becky Kent, said it felt “wonderful” to be together.

“The Zoom sessions were great. Glad that we had a year of that because that’s an experience as well, but to be in the chamber with the other councillors, to be able to see them all at the same time, have conversations that are more organic (is great),” she said.

All seven of the newest councillors are women, which makes it the first time regional council has had gender parity.

“It’s about time,” said District 12 councillor Iona Stoddard.

"Women add a whole new perspective to ideas and suggestions and I think the fact that we have a voice now in council is amazing."

Pamela Lovelace, who represents District 13, said she hopes gender parity on council will be an inspiration to others.

“We’re one of the the big cities now across the country and it’s really important for women to feel represented,” she said.

"Hopefully that inclusion and diversity of council will continue in the years to come and will encourage more people to get involved and step up."

