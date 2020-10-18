Gender parity top-of-mind following N.S. municipal elections

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia municipal elections have wrapped up over the weekend, and some municipalities have shown a commitment to gender parity.

In fact, 11 towns in Nova Scotia have elected or acclaimed women as mayor.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality: Amanda McDougall

Yarmouth: Pamela Mood

Lunenburg: Carolyn Bolivar-Getson

Colchester: Christine Blair

Kentville: Sandra Snow

New Glasgow: Nancy Dicks

Queen’s Municipality: Darlene Norman

Annapolis Royal: Amery Boyer

Antigonish: Laurie Boucher

Port Hawkesbury: Brenda Chisholm-Beaton

Wolfville: Wendy Donovan

Cape Breton’s McDougall is the first woman to serve as mayor in the region.

The Halifax Regional Municipality had several big wins as more women were elected to the 16-member council than ever before.

Half of the regional council seats will be filled by women in this term, including Cathy Deagle Gammon, Becky Kent, Trish Purdy, Kathryn Morse, Pam Lovelace, Patty Cuttell, Lisa Blackburn and Iona Stoddard.

Stoddard is the first Black woman, and first woman of colour, to be elected to HRM council since amalgamation in 1996.

Reached by phone, Stoddard said she was delighted with the outcome but declined a request for an interview to spend time with her family and campaign team.

Grace Evans, an expert on gender parity in Nova Scotia politics, says it’s “exciting” to see a gender-balanced council in Halifax.

“We need people at the decision-making table to reflect our communities. I think it’s great,” Evans says.

Evans says she believes people are starting to realize what an impact the municipal government can have on things like property tax and policing, that impact everyday life.

“I think more women decided now is the time to come forward, now is the time to bring our voices to the table.” Tweet This

Evans is also the author of a forthcoming book, On Their Shoulders: The Women Who Paved the Way in NS Politics, that tells the stories of all 50 female MLAs in Nova Scotia’s history.

She says gender parity has been a long-standing issue for politics in the province.

Whether it be child-care responsibilities, social media harassment over physical appearance or familial status, Evans says women are often discouraged from participating.

“I commend all the women that put that aside and still decided to run, and I hope the don’t face those barriers in the same way with the new council,” Evans says.

She says she hopes the new council produces outcomes that encourage people from diverse backgrounds to participate.

“It will maybe carry over into provincial and federal elections and people will be more inclined to put their name on the ballot, and vote.”

