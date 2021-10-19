City of London, Ont., prepares for second annual Newcomer Day

Send this page to someone via email

To help immigrants gain a better understanding of their new community and the resources available to them, the City of London is getting ready for the second annual virtual Newcomer Day.

The first Newcomer Day was an in-person event held at City Hall and the Central Public Library in 2019, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, an event was not held in 2020.

This Thursday, the city as well as some community partners will provide virtual space for newcomers to meet, access local resources, and know what supports are available.

“It’s a way to welcome and show respect to newcomers, to recognize their contributions to the London community and economy, and share their stories with other Londoners,” says Jill Tansley, Manager of Strategic Programs and Partnerships.

The event is open to newcomers, immigrants who have lived in the city for a long time, and all Londoners wanting to join in.

“The diverse backgrounds and unique experiences of residents is what makes London such a vibrant and culturally-rich place to live,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

“The City of London welcomes all newcomers, and I am excited for this event to bring together such an important collective of local partners, organizations, and communities to celebrate new Londoners.”

This year’s event will start at 6 p.m. and will be hosted online due to the pandemic, with several sessions and presentations for newcomers and their families.

There will be volunteers from 14 different organizations to help get people connected.

“This year’s virtual event will be an opportunity for newcomers to learn about living, working and studying in London through various breakout sessions, panel Q&As and newcomer testimonials,” Tansley says.

Tansley said this event is also an opportunity for residents who have lived in London their whole life to learn how to continue making London a welcoming city for all.

Those wanting to participate can find out how on the city’s website.

