Edmonton Oilers host Ducks for first time in over 2 years

The Edmonton Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks for the first time since March 30, 2019, when the two teams meet Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Ducks had their two visits in March of 2021 wiped out by the pandemic. Last season, the Oilers played only Canadian teams.

“They definitely have some young skill,” said forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Ducks. “It’s definitely a different team than the last time we saw them.”

Devin Shore will make his regular season debut after being injured in practice last week. He’ll centre Brendan Perlini and Kyle Turris.

“We’d like to get them more involved. Some of it depends on how the flow of the game goes,” said head coach Dave Tippett. “They were a good line in exhibition. They play solid, a smart game.”

“It’s on us as pros to stay mentally engaged regardless of the minutes and finding ways to impact the game positively,” said Shore.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Hyman – Nugent-Hopkins – Yamamoto

Foegele – Ryan – Kassian

Perlini – Shore – Turris

Nurse – Barrie

Keith – Ceci

Koekkoek – Bouchard

Smith

The Oilers and Ducks are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.