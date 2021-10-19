SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jean Rochon, former PQ health minister, dead at 83

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 2:00 pm
Quebec Labor Minister Jean Rochon speaks to reporters Tuesday May 15, 2001 during a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Labor Minister Jean Rochon speaks to reporters Tuesday May 15, 2001 during a news conference at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Jean Rochon, a former Parti Québécois health minister known for introducing anti-smoking measures and reforms that allowed Quebecers to receive care outside of hospitals, has died.

Rochon’s widow told The Canadian Press he died Saturday after a brief illness. He was 83.

Rochon served as a cabinet minister in provincial governments of Jacques Parizeau, Lucien Bouchard and Bernard Landry during a nine-year career in politics between 1994 and 2003.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault was among many provincial politicians who paid tribute to Rochon Tuesday, expressing condolences to the family of his former colleague, whom he described in a Twitter post as a kind and brilliant man.

Born in 1938, Rochon obtained a law degree in 1961 and a medical degree in 1966. He went on to obtain a masters in public health in 1968 and a doctorate in public health in 1973 from Harvard University.

Rochon was elected for the first time in 1994 in the Charlesbourg riding in the Quebec City area and held numerous cabinet positions, notably the health portfolio between 1994 and 1998. He quit politics in 2003.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagQuebec City tagFrancois Legault tagParti Quebecois tagJacques Parizeau tagBernard Landry tagLucien Bouchard tagCharlesbourg riding tagJean Rochon tagJean Rochon death tagJean Rochon obituary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers