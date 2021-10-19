SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Postelection review to probe where Conservatives bled votes to PPC and NDP

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'People’s Party voters came from both right and left' People’s Party voters came from both right and left
While the People's Party of Canada (PPC) didn't win any seats in Canada's 44th general election, it did snag more of the popular vote than the Green Party. And as David Akin reports, PPC voters were not just former Conservative voters. – Sep 22, 2021

The former MP leading the review into the Conservatives’ election performance says it will examine how Tories lost votes to Maxime Bernier‘s People’s Party of Canada.

James Cumming, an Alberta representative who lost his seat to the Liberals’ Randy Boissonnault, says he will begin reaching out to candidates and campaign teams this week.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole tapped Cumming to review the party’s campaign after it was defeated by the Liberals and won two fewer seats than it did in the 2019 federal vote.

Read more: Rise of People’s Party is moment of reckoning for Canada

Cumming says he will probe the party’s campaign strategy, its ground game and the data it used, as well as O’Toole’s tour over the 36-day race.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the questions hanging over the Conservatives is the role Bernier’s right-wing populist party played in their loss.

During his second federal election as PPC leader, Bernier shifted his focus away from immigration and largely railed against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 health measures.

Click to play video: 'Maxime Bernier’s popularity tied to more than health restriction anger, experts say' Maxime Bernier’s popularity tied to more than health restriction anger, experts say
Maxime Bernier’s popularity tied to more than health restriction anger, experts say – Sep 21, 2021

Although the PPC failed once again to win any seats in the House of Commons, the Tory review will examine how vote splitting on the right impacted Conservatives across the country.

“Anywhere that we’ve had bleed of vote, I think that that’s important that we study and understand what the factors were, so the PPC would represent some of that,” Cumming said in an interview.

“In Alberta we saw significant bleed of vote to the NDP, so that’s an entirely different situation? In all cases we have to look at where we performed and where we didn’t perform and do that analysis on a riding-by-riding basis, region-by-region basis to better understand what the dynamics are within that vote.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In Alberta we saw significant bleed of vote to the NDP, so that's an entirely different situation? In all cases we have to look at where we performed and where we didn't perform and do that analysis on a riding-by-riding basis, region-by-region basis to better understand what the dynamics are within that vote."
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Election results show deep divide between rural and urban Canadians: experts

O’Toole himself spent the final days of the campaign making increasingly direct warnings to Conservative supporters not to split the vote by casting a ballot for Bernier, cautioning that doing so would lead to another Liberal government.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagNDP tagcanada election tagLiberals tagErin O'Toole tagCanada election 2021 tagMaxime Bernier tagConservative Party of Canada tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagPeople's Party Of Canada tagelection in Canada tagFederal NDP tagJames Cumming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers